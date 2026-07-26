More than 300 people have lost their jobs over the past nine years after refusing their mandatory military service, according to a report from the Military Manpower Administration.

The MMA requested the dismissal of 329 conscientious objectors between 2017 and the first half of 2026. The number of dismissal requests has increased sharply in recent years, based on information disclosed through a local media outlet.

Under the Military Service Act, the head of a government agency, local government or private employer must not hire a person who evades military obligations and must dismiss such an employee upon receiving notice from the MMA. If they fail to comply, employers could face criminal penalties, including imprisonment or fines.

"There has been only one case where the MMA filed a report for refusing to fire a conscientious objector, but in all other cases, all dismissals were carried out as requested," said an official from the MMA.

The number of dismissal requests has continued to rise in recent years. Four reports were made in 2020, 19 in 2021, 39 in 2022, 42 in 2023, 65 in 2024 and 101 in 2025, reaching triple digits for the first time.

The increase appears to have been influenced by the introduction of a system enabling conscientious objectors to apply for nonmilitary alternative service in 2020.

While the MMA cites the Military Service Act as grounds for sending the dismissal notices, the issue of infringing on the right to livelihood stands.

"It feels unfair to be barred from working before my trial even begins," said Kim Min-hung, an activist with the Korea-Vietnam Peace Foundation. Kim refused conscription or to perform alternative service due to his belief against war and human violence.

"If I can't work at all, I have no idea how I will get by day to day during the trial," he said.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea recommended a revision of the Military Service Act in 2016, saying that the law covers jobs in both the public and private sectors without considering individual circumstances.

"Restricting employment is a separate measure from judicial proceedings," said an official at the MMA.