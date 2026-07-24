Korean vaccine firm looks to expand licensing and co-development opportunities

EuBiologics said Friday it has completed registration of its proprietary vaccine adjuvant EcML with the US Food and Drug Administration's Drug Master File system, obtaining an official filing number that is expected to facilitate future vaccine development and licensing partnerships.

The registration contains key chemistry, manufacturing and controls, or CMC, data, including information on EcML's raw materials, manufacturing process and quality specifications.

EuBiologics said the filing allows developers using the EcML vaccine adjuvant to reference the data when submitting investigational new drug applications and biologics license applications to the FDA, providing a regulatory foundation for US clinical development.

EcML is a monophosphoryl lipid A-based adjuvant designed to enhance vaccine immunogenicity by activating toll-like receptor 4.

The platform was developed using recombinant technology licensed from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology and is manufactured through EuBiologics' proprietary process that directly produces EcML from the cell membrane of genetically engineered Escherichia coli. According to the company, the technology simplifies production while improving scalability, purity, yield and cost competitiveness.

EuBiologics is developing several EcML-based vaccine candidates through its US joint venture, EUPOP Life Sciences, including vaccines for shingles and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine targeting Alzheimer's disease.

The company said the FDA registration would support not only its internal pipeline but also broader collaboration with global pharmaceutical companies through co-development and technology licensing.

In addition to supplying the EcML active ingredient, EuBiologics said it has established a portfolio of liposome-based adjuvant formulations, branded as ELS, available in both liquid and lyophilized forms.

The company expects the expanded product offering to create new opportunities for supplying customized adjuvant materials and formulations for vaccine and immunotherapy developers while accelerating commercial sales and licensing activities.

"The FDA DMF registration marks an important milestone that demonstrates both the global credibility and commercial potential of the EcML platform," a EuBiologics official said.

"With global pharmaceutical companies now able to reference the EcML DMF during US development, we will further expand co-development, technology licensing and commercial supply of EcML and ELS products as we grow into a global adjuvant platform company."