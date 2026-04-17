EuBiologics said Friday it will strengthen its quality systems and manufacturing capabilities through a new partnership with LG Chem, as the vaccine maker seeks to support global expansion.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed between the two companies, EuBiologics plans to expand the application of quality by design-based systems across its research, development and manufacturing operations, leveraging LG Chem’s expertise in global regulatory compliance. It will also advance its contract manufacturing organization capabilities.

Through the initiative, EuBiologics aims to improve the production quality of clinical trial materials for LG Chem’s acellular pertussis vaccine, which it is currently undertaking.

The company has been expanding beyond its traditional focus on public health vaccines into high-value vaccines and advanced markets, increasing the need for development and manufacturing capabilities that meet global regulatory standards.

The collaboration will focus on key quality by design elements such as process design, experiment design, quality risk management, and design space establishment. It will emphasize practical implementation through real process data and feedback, aiming to build a system that enables proactive quality design and management from development through production.

“Through this agreement, we will further strengthen our partnership and expand synergies across vaccine development and manufacturing,” said Jung Chul-ho, head of Bio CMC R&D at LG Chem.

“(Quality by design-based) approaches are essential to meeting global quality standards,” said Park Young-shin, head of production at EuBiologics, adding that the company will apply the framework across development and manufacturing to enhance process stability and overall quality.