Ocean World, a water park in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, will hold a three-week festival to mark 20 years since its opening.

The 2026 Ocean World Blue Splash Festival runs from Saturday to Aug. 15.

The festival's centerpiece is the Blue Wave Concert, held at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays on a temporary stage at Surfing Mount. The lineup includes Dynamic Duo, tripleS, Daybreak, Hynn, Nowz and Giriboy. On weekdays, that time slot is filled instead by magic shows, dance performances and indie vocal sets.

Daily programming such as a lifeguard diving show and a K-pop dance performance continue elsewhere in the park.

For families with young children, the indoor kids pool features a robot fish attraction, while the outdoor kids pool holds a bubble party.

The park has also installed a 3.5-meter cake-shaped balloon as a photo zone.

A festival package bundles single admission with an outdoor locker pass and a slushy voucher at a discount of up to 38 percent. The package is on sale through Aug. 15, for use through Aug. 16.