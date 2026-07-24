Musinsa Standard opened a seasonal preview to consumers for the first time Thursday, using its 2026 fall-winter showcase to introduce a premium collection and expand the City Leisure line that has become its signature.

The private label brand of fashion platform Musinsa built the event around a campaign it calls "Seoul Standard." The company describes it as an effort to carry product and brand experience tested in Seoul into overseas markets.

Visitors were able to try on unreleased pieces, leave written feedback on fabric and silhouette, and shoot looks at a photo booth. Musinsa Standard is taking that written feedback for future reference in adjusting fit, fabric, color and function.

The fall-winter lineup centers on City Leisure, launched in 2023 as a collection for wear in the city and outdoors. Down outerwear has been divided into light, midweight and heavy versions, and the fleece range has been expanded with more grid fleece designs and a new style using a mesh structure. A trail line makes its debut this season.

"This season we focused on connecting the city and the trail so the pieces work casually in daily life and also for light trail activity, like a bridge item from casual to outdoor looks," said Kim Ji-hoon, head of design at Musinsa Standard.

Also shown for the first time was Musinsa Standard Plus, a collection the brand positions above its basics in materials and construction. Sweaters use suri alpaca, 100 percent Inner Mongolian cashmere and silk-cashmere blends, while shirts and pants use Giza cotton from Egypt and high-density twill from Japan's Cosmo.

"The Plus collection does not simply mean we used expensive materials. The aim is to make good raw materials with good methods and offer products that deliver both value and satisfaction," Kim said.

Two collaborations were also unveiled. With Helinox, the brand produced the Durable Bag Collection, which applies the high-strength fabric used in the outdoor brand's chairs to everyday bags. With women's label Oheshio, it produced a collection combining checks, dots and floral patterns with the pared-back design of Musinsa Standard Woman.

"Helinox grew out of Seoul and has won support from younger consumers on the strength of function and practicality, which we have in common. Oheshio is also a Korean fashion brand drawing attention globally, so we planned the collaboration to let more customers experience the brand," a Musinsa official said.

The venue was divided into two floors. The first, called The Highlight, grouped the season's new and expanded lines into themed zones including military, city walkers, rough heritage and cozy rave. The second floor, Daily Essentials, gathered core autumn and winter items including the Victoria Wool knit series, curved pants and synthetic jackets made to resemble suede.