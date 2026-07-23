South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said Thursday the government has shifted away from a policy focused on the denuclearization of North Korea, instead pointing to peace as a precondition to resuming stalled talks with Pyongyang.

Chung's remarks come as Pyongyang has been doubling down on its nuclear and missile programs, while seeking to have its status as a nuclear state recognized by other world powers, notably China and Russia.

"For the past year, the Lee Jae Myung government has practically abolished the previous government's stance centered on achieving denuclearization first, or its complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization (CVID) policy, and shifted toward a 'peace-first' policy," Chung said at a press briefing marking his one year in office. Chung took office as the first unification minister under the Lee administration on July 25, 2025.

Chung said the government was currently working to specify a strategy to offer reciprocal benefits in the event the North halts the manufacturing of new nuclear arsenals.

"The reason is that North Korea continues to advance its nuclear program even at this moment," he said, noting the government saw no reason to delay.

Chung explained that the United States and China have also abandoned their longstanding policy focused on North Korea's denuclearization, stressing that efforts to resume stalled talks with Pyongyang should come first.

North Korea has shown little interest in dialogue with South Korea despite reconciliatory gestures from the Lee government, instead reiterating its commitment to expanding its nuclear forces. (Yonhap)