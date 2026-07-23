IKEA Korea opened its first store in Incheon on Wednesday, expanding its urban-format outlet strategy as the Swedish home furnishings retailer broadens its offline footprint in major cities.

The new IKEA Hyundai Premium Outlet Songdo store, located on the basement level of Hyundai Premium Outlet Songdo, is the company's second urban-format outlet following its Seoul launch. IKEA plans to open additional stores in Daegu and Daejeon later this year.

Occupying about 600 square meters, the store combines showroom displays, home furnishing consultation services and Swedish food offerings in a compact format designed to improve accessibility for urban shoppers.

Customers can immediately purchase about 500 home furnishing accessories and small furniture items, while digital ordering stations allow them to browse IKEA's full product line and arrange home delivery.

The showroom features living room, bedroom, kitchen and children's room displays inspired by insights from the company's home visit research in Korea. The displays highlight storage solutions, space-saving ideas and home organization products tailored to Korean households.

The store also offers home furnishing consultation and planning services, where specialists provide customized recommendations based on customers' lifestyles and living spaces. QR codes linked to IKEA's digital planning tools allow shoppers to explore different product configurations, while in-store kiosks enable product searches and orders.

In addition, the outlet includes Swedish Bite and the Swedish Food Market, offering signature IKEA food items such as hot dogs, ice cream, baked goods and coffee, alongside Swedish grocery products including meatballs and salmon.

"Songdo offers local customers an easy and convenient way to discover IKEA's home furnishing solutions closer to where they live," said Yoo Min-jong, store manager of IKEA Hyundai Premium Outlet Songdo.

The store is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., in line with the operating schedule of Hyundai Premium Outlet Songdo.