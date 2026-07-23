Hyundai Motor and Kia said Thursday that they have opened UX Studio Shanghai, a user experience research hub in Shanghai's Jing'an District, to deepen China-specific vehicle development as competition intensifies in the world's largest auto market.

The new facility will study China's fast-changing smart mobility market and consumer trends, with insights incorporated into the development of next-generation vehicles and AI-defined mobility technologies.

Relocated from Huangpu District to a standalone building near Jing'an Temple, one of Shanghai's busiest commercial districts, the studio is designed to improve public accessibility while strengthening customer participation in the vehicle development process.

Hyundai and Kia said the center will research Chinese consumers' lifestyles, driving habits and digital preferences, integrating those insights from the earliest stages of vehicle and user experience design.

The three-story facility comprises two sections: the Open Lab, an interactive public space, and the Advanced Lab, a dedicated research center.

The Open Lab features three experience zones where visitors can explore future mobility technologies, learn about the vehicle development process and test new features under development while providing direct feedback to researchers.

The Advanced Lab is reserved for pre-selected participants collaborating with researchers on UX projects. Equipped with driving simulators and dedicated development spaces, it will support research on advanced human-machine interfaces and advanced driver assistance systems, enabling testing of scenarios that are difficult to replicate on public roads.

Hyundai and Kia said the findings will be shared across their research and development operations in China and reflected in future models tailored to the local market.

"By incorporating customer insights from the earliest stages of product development, we aim to deliver differentiated mobility experiences in both China and global markets," a company official said.