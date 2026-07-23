A South Korean national residing in Vietnam has won the country's 102.8 billion Vietnamese dong ($3.9 million) lottery jackpot, the largest prize ever awarded to a foreigner in Vietnam.

According to Vietnamese media reports, the Vietnam Computerized Lottery Company on Tuesday presented the jackpot for its "Power 6/55" lottery to the South Korean winner.

The winner received approximately 92.5 billion Vietnamese dong after paying 10.28 billion dong in personal income tax in Bac Ninh Province, where the ticket was issued. He also donated 1.5 billion dong to a local charity.

"I've been buying lottery tickets regularly for the past four or five years," he told a local newspaper. "I usually buy 20 to 30 tickets about twice a week as a hobby."

Recalling the moment he realized he had won, he said, "When I first checked the results on the website, I had to check the numbers over and over again out of disbelief."

The "Power 6/55" lottery requires players to match six numbers from a pool of 55. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 28,299,675, which is approximately 3.6 times more difficult than winning the top prize in South Korea's Lotto.

Vietlott, the state-owned lottery operator, distributes tickets through more than 6,100 stores nationwide.

This win sets a new record for the largest Vietnamese lottery prize awarded to a foreign national. The previous record, also held by a South Korean, was 32.6 billion dong. According to Vietlott, this is only the fourth time a foreign resident has won, following three previous wins by two South Koreans and one Chinese national.