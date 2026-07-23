President Lee Jae Myung was set to preside over a public discussion on real estate policy Thursday as the government prepares to revise real estate taxes to rein in runaway home prices.

The discussion, to be televised live at 10 a.m., will bring together around 140 participants, including YouTubers, internet users, real estate agents and representatives from the financial, media and academic sectors, along with Prime Minister Han Seong-sook and other Cabinet members.

During the meeting, experts on the housing supply, financing and taxation will give presentations before participants join a discussion on real estate policy.

The discussion comes as the government reportedly plans to announce a revision to property holding taxes as early as late this month in a bid to rein in runaway home prices.

One of the key issues expected to be discussed is the housing price threshold at which higher property holding taxes should apply.

The outcome of the discussion is expected to be reflected in the government's expected tax revision. (Yonhap)