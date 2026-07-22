Second-grade students rushed down the hallway excitedly at Jungpyeong Elementary School in Nowon-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday, marking the start of their summer break.

Most elementary, middle and high schools across the country begin their summer holidays this week. The break typically lasts three to four weeks, running from late July to mid-August.

As the school vacation season gets underway, many families are also preparing for their own summer getaways.

According to a Korea Transport Institute survey of more than 10,000 people nationwide conducted last month, 51.5 percent of respondents said they planned to travel this summer. Of those, 86.3 percent chose domestic destinations, while 13.7 percent opted for overseas trips.

To accommodate the surge in summer vacation travel, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport will implement special transportation measures from Saturday through Aug. 10.

Over the 17 days, public transportation services, including buses and trains, will be expanded by 11 percent from normal levels, while shoulder lanes on 59 highway sections will be temporarily opened to ease traffic congestion, officials said.