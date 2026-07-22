The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea said Wednesday it concluded its annual Washington Doorknock mission after four days of high-level meetings in Washington from July 13 to 16.

The delegation held more than 30 meetings with senior officials from the US administration, Congress, leading business organizations and policy institutions.

This year's program also launched K-Doorknock, a new initiative aimed at engaging Korean companies that are expanding investment and business operations in the United States.

AmCham Korea said K-Doorknock, alongside its longstanding Washington Doorknock program, reflects the chamber's expanding role in promoting two-way investment and deeper public-private cooperation between Korea and the US.

Led by AmCham Korea Chairman and CEO James Kim, the delegation met with officials from the White House, the Office of the US Trade Representative, the Department of Commerce, the Department of State and members of the Congressional Korea Caucus.

Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in strategic industries central to the two countries' long-term competitiveness and economic security, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, shipbuilding, energy and digital infrastructure.

The delegation also highlighted Korean companies' contributions to the US economy through manufacturing investment, job creation, energy security and more resilient allied supply chains.

"Washington Doorknock has long been one of AmCham's defining initiatives and an important platform for strengthening economic ties between Korea and the US," Kim said.

"We look forward to working with our partners in Washington to advance practical solutions that strengthen competitiveness, encourage investment and create new opportunities for growth in both countries," he added.