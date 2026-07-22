Busan event features heritage-themed artwork, pop-ups marking UNESCO World Heritage Committee session

Devsisters, the company behind the popular mobile gaming CookieRun franchise, has launched the "K-Heritage with CookieRun" campaign in partnership with the Korea Heritage Service to commemorate the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, currently being held in Busan.

The campaign, which runs through July 29, aims to promote Korea's World Heritage sites to domestic and international audiences through the distinctive visual style of CookieRun.

As part of the exhibition, Devsisters is showcasing 17 physical posters featuring Korean World Heritage sites reinterpreted through the world of CookieRun.

The exhibition also features "CookieRun K-Heritage Theme Park," an original artwork depicting an imaginary amusement park that brings together Korea's World Heritage sites, presented on a 1.5-meter-wide horizontal canvas.

A "K-Heritage with CookieRun" photo zone and pop-up store are also currently operating at Haeundae Beach. A 7-meter-tall GingerBrave installation greets visitors in front of the Haeundae letter sculpture. Three photo zones featuring CookieRun World Heritage posters have also been set up, highlighting getbol, Seokguram Grotto, Bulguksa Temple and Jongmyo Shrine.

The exterior wall of the Grand Josun Busan Hotel is also displaying a giant media facade featuring a promotional video for "CookieRun K-Heritage Theme Park."

On Saturday and Sunday, in collaboration with the National Research Institute of Maritime Heritage, GingerBrave riding a Joseon Tongsinsaseon is slated to appear at the Yonghoman photo zone in Busan. The Joseon Tongsinsaseon is a traditional vessel used by Korean envoys traveling to Japan during the Joseon Dynasty. From July 27 to 29, the installation will also be displayed at the National Research Institute of Maritime Heritage booth inside Bexco's K-Heritage House.

The campaign also includes digital activations for global audiences who cannot visit the physical events in Busan. Since July 3, the "UNESCO World Heritage Committee X CookieRun: Korean World Heritage Digital Exhibition" has been running via CookieRun's official X and Instagram accounts.

In-game promotions are also underway across three CookieRun titles. In CookieRun: OvenBreak, players can complete the "CookieRun K-Heritage Theme Park" artwork by finishing gameplay missions through July 29. In CookieRun: Kingdom, a puzzle-solving event offering CookieRun World Heritage poster-themed decorative items is running through July 30.