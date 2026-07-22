A 50-centimeter-long crocodile pulled from a stream in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, over the weekend was identified as one of the world’s rarest reptiles.

An examination conducted by the National Institute of Biological Resources found that the reptile, which has an olive-brown body with a long, narrow snout and a lightly armored back covered in rough, rectangular scales, is a Siamese crocodile.

Native to Southeast Asia, especially Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, the Siamese crocodile is a medium-sized freshwater species with a distinctive bony ridge at the back of its head.

It is listed under Appendix 1 of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, reserved for species facing the highest risk of extinction. International commercial trade in wild-caught specimens and their parts is generally prohibited under the regulation.

Meanwhile, Yeoju City is temporarily housing the crocodile at a local animal shelter after taking custody of it from firefighters.

The city had planned to spend the mandatory 10-day notice period trying to locate the crocodile's owner. But officials are reportedly reviewing how to manage the crocodile now that it has been identified as a rare species.