At Busan's UN Peace Memorial Hall, international students teach children about the Korean War through empathy and their own cross-cultural perspectives

Sherry Nasrat, a 23-year-old Egyptian student at Pusan National University, stands before a group of Korean children, her hair pinned back in a bun and a microphone in hand.

“It was difficult for people to live here, so they decided to flee,” she tells them in Korean, pointing to a map showing the Nakdong River defensive perimeter during the Korean War.

Several children nod as they follow her explanation.

“Since my first year of university, I’ve always enjoyed trying new things and challenging myself,” Nasrat told The Korea Herald. “One day, I came across an opportunity to become a guide at the UN Peace Memorial Hall in Busan. I applied without hesitation.”

Nasrat, who is completing a master’s degree in Korean language education as a foreign language, is one of three international students serving as volunteer guides at the memorial hall.

She moved to Korea with her family at age 12 and has spent nearly half her life in Busan, which she now describes as her “second hometown.”

Opened in 2014, the UN Peace Memorial Hall commemorates the UN forces and supporting countries that aided South Korea during the Korean War. Its permanent exhibitions introduce visitors to the history of the conflict, the role of participating countries and the continuing importance of peace.

The volunteer guide program began last year and recruits students from countries that provided combat troops or other forms of support during the war, according to a memorial hall official.

The students are trained to lead educational programs for children and other visitors.

A foreign guide changes the conversation

Carma Elharazi, another volunteer guide, first became interested in Korean history while interning at the US Embassy in the Philippines.

The experience led her to study the United States’ involvement in East and Southeast Asia and, eventually, Korea’s place in the region’s history.

“I was already studying the Korean language, so learning about Korea’s history felt like the natural next step,” she said. “The more I studied, the more I realized that understanding Korea’s history helped me better understand its culture, people and place in the world.”

Elharazi, a 25-year-old American, has lived in Busan for about two years and is pursuing a master’s degree.

Neither she nor Nasrat majored in Korean history. Before leading tours, both underwent training on the Korean War, Busan’s role as a temporary capital and refuge for displaced civilians, and the memorial hall’s educational programs.

They also observed and assisted experienced guides before taking charge of groups themselves.

Nasrat said she initially felt nervous about teaching Korean history to Korean children as a foreign national.

“I wanted to make sure I fully understood both the historical content and how to present it effectively,” she said.

Her first tour was particularly daunting because she did not know how the children would react. Repeated practice and encouragement from Korean colleagues gradually helped her gain confidence.

“Now, leading tours feels much more natural,” she said.

On tour days, the volunteers arrive early to prepare presentation equipment and review the program. Sessions usually end with a game, discussion or craft activity intended to reinforce what the children have learned.

Storytelling through empathy

Both Elharazi and Nasrat said children often become more attentive when they discover that their guide is from another country.

“Usually they are very excited,” Elharazi said. “They always have so many questions and a very positive vibe when they find out I’m from the US.”

Nasrat often begins her tours by asking the children to guess where she is from.

When she reveals that she is Egyptian, the students eagerly call out the things they associate with the country: the pyramids, the Sphinx and the desert.

“Some are surprised that I am speaking Korean instead of English,” Nasrat said. “Their reactions are always genuine and make every tour memorable.”

The interactions sometimes extend beyond history. Nasrat recalled a group of children approaching her after a tour to tell her that they liked her curly hair.

“Those little moments always make my day,” she said.

Elharazi said this sort of rapport she builds with students helps her explain difficult events without overwhelming them.

“Instead of emphasizing violence, I encourage students to think about the people who lived through these events and the importance of peace, cooperation and understanding,” she said.

The volunteers use simple storytelling and age-appropriate language to explain how the war began, how civilians were affected and how different countries supported South Korea through military, medical and other forms of assistance.

They also explain that the fighting ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

“Most importantly, I encourage children to understand the human cost of war and the importance of peace,” Nasrat said.

A deeper sense of belonging

For Nasrat, working at the memorial hall has strengthened her sense of belonging in Korea.

“It has helped me feel even more connected to Korea while also reminding me of the importance of sharing my own culture,” she said.

Elharazi said the experience had also changed the way she viewed Korea and her own multicultural identity. Rather than encountering the Korean War only as a series of events in a textbook, she began to see how the conflict continues to shape Korean society and collective memory.

She hopes the tours encourage children to become interested not only in Korean history but also in the histories of other countries.

Nasrat said the work has shown her that teaching history can also become a form of cultural exchange.

“Being able to introduce Korean history as an Egyptian has shown me that cultural exchange goes both ways,” she said. “I feel proud to be part of that.”