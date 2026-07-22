President Lee Jae Myung was to preside over a discussion Wednesday on ways to strengthen medical services in underserved regions and essential disciplines as the government seeks to reduce health care disparities between urban and regional residents.

The discussion will bring together around 100 participants, including medical workers, representatives from patient and labor groups, and officials from regional governments and government ministries, at Cheong Wa Dae to explore ways to advance health care reform, the presidential office said.

The session is aimed at enhancing regional and essential medical services and strengthening public health care, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

The meeting comes amid persistent disparities in the availability and quality of medical services between urban and regional areas. Pregnant women in remote regions are often forced to travel long distances to give birth due to shortages of doctors, particularly in essential but less profitable specialties, such as obstetrics.

Wednesday's session is also expected to discuss the introduction of a regional doctor system and the establishment of public medical schools. (Yonhap)