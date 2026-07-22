LONDON — Central London turned Samsung purple on Tuesday as anticipation built ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2026, where the Korean tech giant would be unveiling its revamped foldable lineup.

Final preparations were underway at Old Billingsgate, where Samsung will hold the event at 2 p.m. on Wednesday (10 p.m. in Korea).

Crew members added finishing touches to the stage and exhibition areas while conducting last-minute checks on equipment and facilities. Outside, Galaxy Unpacked banners hung on the facade of the Victorian-era building, barriers lined the entrance to guide arriving guests, and security personnel patrolled the surrounding area.

The venue itself had taken on Samsung's signature look. Ground-floor windows and Unpacked signage were wrapped in pale purple, the color widely expected to define the company's new foldable devices.

Old Billingsgate, a former fish market now used as an events and cultural venue, stands on the north bank of the River Thames in the City of London, the capital's financial district.

Its riverside terrace overlooks Tower Bridge, The Shard and London Bridge, placing Samsung's flagship launch against one of London's most recognizable skylines.

Samsung has regularly chosen venues that reflect the character of its host cities for its summer Unpacked events. Following Seoul in 2023, Paris in 2024 and Brooklyn last year, the company has turned to London, a city known for blending historic architecture with modern innovation.

The Unpacked campaign extended well beyond the venue. Iconic red double-decker buses carried advertisements bearing the slogan "A New Shape Unfolds," while Samsung's teaser also lit up a giant digital billboard in Piccadilly.

The advertisements featured a pale purple, ticket-shaped graphic peeling away to reveal a new geometric form, hinting at a redesigned foldable lineup ahead of Wednesday's launch.