Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina held a meeting with the director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Tuesday and sought the organization's cooperation in respecting the wishes of North Korean soldiers captured in Ukraine.

The meeting in Seoul between Kim and ICRC Director General Pierre Krahenbuhl focused on ways to enhance cooperation between South Korea and the international organization in responding to humanitarian crises, the foreign ministry here said.

During the meeting, Kim expressed Seoul's willingness to accept North Korean soldiers held in Ukraine if they wish to come to South Korea.

Two North Korean soldiers were captured in Russia's Kursk region early last year while fighting against Ukraine and have since been held as prisoners of war in Ukraine. They reportedly expressed a desire to come to South Korea.

The South Korean vice foreign minister, in particular, asked the ICRC to extend proactive cooperation so that the soldiers' free will can be respected in accordance with the principle of non-refoulement under international law, the ministry said.

While expressing appreciation for the ICRC's role in ensuring the compliance with international humanitarian law and mediating international conflicts, Kim reaffirmed Seoul's commitment as an international donor and willingness to continue cooperation with the organization in addressing humanitarian crises.

Krahenbuhl thanked the South Korean government for its financial support and cooperation with the ICRC and also asked for its participation in the organization's efforts to strengthen international humanitarian law. (Yonhap)