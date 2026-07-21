Two Indonesians who came to Korea to work as sailors fell from the eighth floor of a motel in Busan on Tuesday, leaving one dead and the other severely injured.

The incident occurred at 3:28 p.m., when a man in his 20s and another in his 30s fell from the building in Sasang-gu, Busan, according to the Busan Sasang Police Station. The two men used bedsheets to climb down, but fell from 21 meters off the ground.

The younger man died, while the 30-something sustained severe injuries including bone fractures.

It was found that the two men had arrived in South Korea on Monday after signing a deal with a local job agency to be hired as sailors. Twenty foreigners were staying at two rooms in the motel, both of which were locked from outside by agency officials.

Those slated to work as sailors were set to leave for another country, staying at the motel only temporarily. The remaining 18 foreign workers are currently under police protection.

Police officials said they are conducting an investigation into the incident, including any possible illegal activities in forcibly keeping the workers at the motel.