Veteran singer's seventh trip to islets continues long-running campaign for Dokdo

Singer Kim Jang-hoon will travel to Dokdo on Wednesday to hold a special concert with the Korea Coast Guard, his agency said Tuesday.

The event was organized at the request of the East Regional Headquarters of the Korea Coast Guard for newly commissioned Coast Guard officers following the completion of their training. Kim will also perform alongside the Coast Guard band.

Dokdo, administered by South Korea but also claimed by Japan, remains a politically sensitive symbol of the two countries' long-running territorial dispute.

The upcoming visit will mark Kim's seventh trip to Dokdo. Over the years, he has staged three concerts on the islets and led a range of campaigns promoting Dokdo, including a Go match, a photography campaign and a long-distance swim to the islets.

The concert is aimed at boosting the morale of Coast Guard personnel. Kim, who has been reappointed honorary ambassador for the East Regional Headquarters of the Korea Coast Guard, said he plans to continue working with the Coast Guard on initiatives related to Dokdo.

Ahead of the concert, Kim attended an appointment ceremony Tuesday at the East Regional Headquarters of the Korea Coast Guard, where he will officially begin another term as honorary ambassador. He will also give a special performance for Coast Guard personnel.

Kim has long been one of South Korea's most prominent public advocates for Dokdo, regularly combining his music career with campaigns promoting awareness of the islets. Beyond his Dokdo-related activities, he is also known for his philanthropy. He was the first Korean celebrity to register as an organ donor and has donated more than 20 billion won ($13.6 million) over the course of his career.