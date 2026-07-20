Daejeon has been selected to host the 2029 Invictus Games, making the country the first in Asia to stage the international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

The Invictus Games Foundation’s board of trustees unanimously selected Daejeon as the host city, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and the Daejeon city government said Monday.

Daejeon was chosen over San Diego in the United States and Aalborg in Denmark.

The Games are scheduled to take place in Daejeon from Oct. 6-15, 2029.

The foundation made its decision after assessing the candidate cities through on-site inspections in February, a review of their formal bids in May and final presentations in London in June.

A South Korean delegation led by Veterans Minister Kwon O-eul attended the final presentation alongside Daejeon Vice Mayor for Administrative Affairs Yoo Deuk-won and representatives of the Korean Disabled Veterans Organization.

“The government, Daejeon and the Korean Disabled Veterans Organization will work closely together to make this the best Games yet and ensure that it serves as a platform for rehabilitation, recovery and international solidarity among wounded veterans,” Kwon said, following the announcement.

Daejeon Mayor Heo Tae-jeong also welcomed the decision, describing the Games as more than a one-off sporting event.

“We will do our utmost to ensure that a culture of respect and gratitude toward wounded veterans spreads from Daejeon throughout the country,” Heo said.

The central government and the Daejeon city government plan to establish an organizing committee and consult relevant ministries to draw up the event’s operating structure and determine how its costs will be shared.

According to the ministry, about 550 competitors from 26 countries are expected to participate in the Games, accompanied by some 1,100 family members. Including government delegations and event officials, the event is expected to draw more than 3,000 people.

The Games will feature 12 sports, including powerlifting, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, swimming, track and field, archery and cycling. Other events, including esports, will also be included.