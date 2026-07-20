Expert points to support from China, Russia

North Korea appears to be accelerating its military modernization across land, sea and space, with recent satellite imagery pointing to new frontline facilities, expanded shipbuilding infrastructure and renewed rocket engine testing.

The moves have raised concerns in Seoul that Pyongyang may be stepping up preparations for a possible conflict. Experts, however, say the developments are better understood as an acceleration of North Korea’s longstanding military buildup than as evidence of a sudden change in its intentions.

On the ground, commercial satellite imagery taken between 2023 and 2025 showed 21 elongated buildings at military bases south of Kaesong and north of the Han River, according to the US-based Radio Free Asia.

The buildings, each about 52 meters long, are located as close as 50 kilometers from Seoul. Analysts said they could be used to store or maintain transporter erector launchers or multiple-rocket launcher systems, although no launchers were directly visible.

At sea, satellite imagery reviewed by NK News showed what appeared to be newly installed accommodations for construction workers at the Rajin shipyard in the northeastern city of Rason, suggesting preparations for a larger construction project.

The activity followed North Korea’s commissioning in June of the 5,000-ton Choe Hyon-class destroyer. During the ceremony, leader Kim Jong-un ordered the construction of two warships of at least the same class annually over the next five years, including a planned 10,000-ton cruiser, and called for modern naval bases capable of accommodating larger vessels.

In the space and missile sector, separate imagery suggested that North Korea had resumed rocket engine testing at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Tongchang-ri, North Pyongan Province.

According to NK News, vegetation across from a vertical engine test stand appeared scorched between June 30 and Wednesday, indicating that at least two tests may have taken place. The stand has mainly been used to test liquid-fueled engines for space launch vehicles and long-range missiles.

Nam Sung-wook, a professor of North Korean studies at Korea University, said the developments did not suggest that Pyongyang had suddenly decided to prepare for war, but rather that its longstanding military buildup was gathering pace.

“Strengthening military power has always been one of North Korea’s basic policies,” Nam said. “It is not that North Korea had not prepared for conflict before and has now suddenly changed course. What has changed is the speed.”

He attributed the acceleration to increased funding and technological assistance obtained through closer ties with Russia and China.

“North Korea previously lacked money and some of the core technologies needed to modernize its forces,” Nam said. “Cooperation with Russia has brought economic benefits, while technology and know-how that were previously unavailable appear to be flowing in through its ties with Russia and China.”

Nam urged Seoul not to play down the developments as the liberal administration seeks to restore dialogue with Pyongyang.

“Efforts to improve inter-Korean relations should not lead the government to turn a blind eye to North Korea’s military buildup,” he said. “Dialogue and military preparedness must go together.”

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff declined to confirm the reported construction near the DMZ.

“Our military is continuously monitoring North Korean military activities in frontline areas,” the JCS said.