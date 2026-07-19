CJ CheilJedang said Sunday it launched its premium distilled spirits brand Jari, marking its entry into the global market for Korean traditional liquor.

The brand name comes from the Korean word jari, meaning chair or seat — a place where people gather to share food and drinks. CJ said the brand aims to connect people, cuisine and culture through Korean distilled spirits while elevating its profile on the global gastronomic stage.

CJ unveiled two products at the launch event, Jari Munbaesool 24 and Jari Gamuchi 24, developed in collaboration with Munbaeju Brewery and Danong Bio. Both were aged at a dedicated maturation facility in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province.

Jari Munbaesool 24 is based on Munbaeju, a traditional spirit designated as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage and produced using a fifth-generation recipe. It features sweet pear-like aromas and a smooth, long-lasting finish. Jari Gamuchi 24 reinterprets Korean rice soju using modern distillation techniques, offering subtle rice sweetness, tropical fruit notes and a clean finish.

The launch also featured cocktails by Pine&Co mixologist Hong Du-ui and a Korean fine-dining menu by Kim Hee-eun, chef of the Michelin one-star restaurant Soul, highlighting the pairing of premium Korean spirits with contemporary cuisine.

CJ plans to introduce Jari through premium restaurants and fine-dining venues in Korea before expanding domestic availability. The brand is scheduled to debut in the US this fall as part of the company's strategy to bring Korean distilled spirits to the global market.

"Building on synergies with K-food, we will continue expanding our reach to global consumers and showcase new possibilities for Korean food culture," a CJ official said.