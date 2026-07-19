Samsung Electronics said Sunday it is supplying more than 1,000 ceiling-mounted air conditioners to about 100 mosques across eight Saudi cities, including Riyadh, as part of the company's push into commercial HVAC projects in the Middle East.

The units are Samsung's "360 Cassette" system, which the company says is the first ceiling cassette to use a circular rather than square design. According to Samsung, the outdoor units are engineered to maintain cooling performance in ambient temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius, and the interior panels feature custom designs inspired by Islamic patterns.

Low-noise operation was a design priority given the acoustic demands of prayer spaces, the company said.

The rollout follows a memorandum of understanding Samsung signed in June with Ghoroos Charity, a Saudi partner running mosque renovation projects. Samsung said it plans to expand cooperation on further supply deals in the kingdom.

The project adds to a series of Middle East business-to-business deals Samsung has taken on over the past year. The company supplied system air conditioners to public transit facilities in Riyadh in 2025 and installed its b.IoT building integration platform at Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai in the UAE.

Samsung has been expanding its HVAC business toward commercial and industrial customers. Last November, the company closed its biggest deal since buying Harman in 2016 with the 1.5 billion euro ($1.72 million) acquisition of Germany's FlaktGroup, a commercial HVAC specialist.

Global HVAC revenue is projected to reach $564.8 billion in 2026 and $1.2 trillion by 2035, according to Global Market Insights.

"This supply demonstrates the competitiveness of our customized HVAC solutions that reflect the characteristics of worship spaces and local culture," said Lim Sung-taek, vice president of Samsung's digital appliances business, adding that the company will keep expanding its Middle East B2B HVAC business with region-specific solutions.