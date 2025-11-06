Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has completed the acquisition of FlaktGroup, Europe’s largest heating ventilation and air conditioning company, in a push to expand its footprint in industrial cooling and data center infrastructure.

The tech giant said it will leverage FläktGroup’s manufacturing and sales networks to strengthen research and development and supply chains, while progressively integrating product portfolios to create synergies.

The company plans to operate FlaktGroup as an independent subsidiary, retaining its brand, management and workforce to preserve its technical expertise.

“This is a strategic move for Samsung, aimed at leading the global HVAC and data center markets,” said Roh Tae-moon, president and acting Head of the Device eXperience Division in charge of electronic appliances at Samsung Electronics.

“By merging FlaktGroup’s technological expertise with Samsung’s AI platforms, we aim to set a new benchmark in the industry, delivering innovative solutions to customers.”

FlaktGroup’s subsidiaries, including Woods Air Movement, Semco and SE-Elektronic, will also come under Samsung. Woods Air Movement provides ventilation and fire safety systems and Semco specializes in air handling and flow solutions, while SE-Elektronic delivers tailored advanced automation systems.

Samsung said it will strategically nurture the HVAC sector as a new growth engine, expanding investment in commercial air-conditioning solutions and targeting energy-intensive sectors such as factories, hospitals, biopharma facilities and AI data centers.

As the demand for large-scale cooling systems has been climbing across Korea, North America and Europe amid the boom in AI infrastructure and data centers, the company said it aimes to integrate FlaktGroup's advanced HVAC controls with Samsung's SmartThings Pro and b.IoT platforms to expand its smart building and energy-efficienty businesses, the company said.

The acquisition builds on Samsung's 2024 joint venture with US firm Lennox, strengthening its North American presence and abroadening its global HVAC portfolio.

“Joining Samsung will accelerate FlaktGroup’s global market expansion and drive technological innovation,” said Trevor Young, CEO of FlaktGroup. “The synergy between our companies will be a major turning point in developing future-oriented HVAC solutions.”

Founded more than a century ago, FlaktGroup operates over 10 production sites worldwide and has an extensive sales and service network across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. It supplies central air-conditioning and precision-cooling systems for industrial, marine and health care clients, and provides customized solutions for hyperscale and AI data centers.