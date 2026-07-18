For nearly two decades, G-Dragon has been one of K-pop's most influential artists. This month, however, the Big Bang member is taking on a new role beyond music — serving as the public face of South Korea's efforts to promote one of the world's most significant gatherings on cultural heritage.

On July 3, the Korea Heritage Service appointed G-Dragon as an honorary ambassador for the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, to be held in Busan from July 19 to 29. As South Korea prepares to host the annual meeting for the first time, the appointment reflects the singer's expanding role in public initiatives spanning culture, diplomacy and philanthropy.

The UNESCO appointment follows a series of high-profile public roles that have positioned G-Dragon as one of South Korea's most visible cultural ambassadors beyond the entertainment industry.

In October, he served as an honorary ambassador for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, where he performed at the leaders' welcome dinner attended by President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Weeks later, he became the youngest recipient of the Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit, one of South Korea's highest government honors for contributions to the arts and culture. Recognized for helping expand the global reach of Korean popular culture, he also became the first idol singer to receive the Okgwan grade of the decoration. BTS previously received the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit in 2018.

His public profile has also expanded into science and education through collaborations with KAIST. Appointed a visiting professor in the university's Department of Mechanical Engineering in June 2024, G-Dragon has participated in projects exploring the convergence of advanced technology and Korean cultural content.

One collaboration culminated in the first transmission of music by a Korean artist into space. Working with KAIST's Space Institute, Microsoft Azure OpenAI's Sora and the US-based Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence project, G-Dragon broadcast his song "Home Sweet Home" and an AI-generated music video into space, becoming the first Korean artist to participate in the long-running SETI initiative.

The JusPeace Vision

The same commitment to public engagement has also been reflected in the JusPeace Foundation, established in August 2025 with G-Dragon serving as honorary chair.

The nonprofit was created to address social issues through art and creativity while supporting emerging artists, promoting a healthy copyright culture and expanding public-interest initiatives through the arts. Its activities also include music therapy programs for young people struggling with drug addiction and projects aimed at improving mental well-being through artistic engagement.

"Artists don't simply create art. They can also bring happiness and peace to society," G-Dragon said when introducing the foundation in October. "Beyond spreading love and peace through music, I have always believed artists can help more people by engaging in volunteer work or establishing public foundations that create positive social impact."

That vision has now become part of UNESCO's heritage campaign.

In April, the JusPeace Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Heritage Service to support promotional activities for the World Heritage Committee. This month, in cooperation with the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, it also launched a public fundraising campaign for the World Heritage Fund.

Donations raised through the campaign will help protect World Heritage sites threatened by war, climate change and natural disasters.