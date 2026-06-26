Big Bang's three-date concert in August sold out in minutes when tickets went on sale Thursday, according to label YG Entertainment.

The concert in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, will mark the beginning of the group’s world tour and is a celebration of its 20th anniversary.

The ticket sales drew approximately 210,000 concurrent users.

The tour will run until February 2027, and the trio — G Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung — will zip around 18 cities across the world with 31 shows scheduled. The group is also expected to roll out an album.

The trio, which is touring as a group for the first time in nine years, launched its group activities with a debut performance at Coachella in April.