K-pop star G-Dragon has been named honorary ambassador for the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which will be held in Busan later this month, the Korea Heritage Service said Friday.

The agency said it appointed the singer in recognition of his global influence beyond K-pop and his contributions to culture and the arts, as well as his efforts to address social issues through art and promote public-interest culture.

As ambassador, G-Dragon will support campaigns promoting the protection of World Heritage sites, including appearing in promotional videos and campaign events to deliver a message of "peace through culture and participation."

The foundation will launch the "Heritage in Peace" campaign with UNESCO on July 10, encouraging citizens, businesses and cities to participate in protecting World Heritage sites.

Donations raised through the campaign will be contributed to the World Heritage Fund to help safeguard heritage sites threatened by war, climate change and natural disasters.

G-Dragon previously served as an ambassador for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit held in Gyeongju last year, where he performed at the gala dinner.

The 48th session will be held in Busan from July 19 to 29, marking the first time South Korea is hosting the meeting since joining the World Heritage Convention in 1988.