Walnut pastries known among fans as "G-Dragon hodu gwaja" will be served to delegates from around the world during the UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Busan, the first such meeting to be held in Korea.

Boochangjegwa, the bakery behind the Daisy walnut pastries, said it will take part as an official partner of the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee, which opens July 19 at Bexco in Busan. During the session, the bakery will run a joint pop-up at the K-Heritage House, the Korean pavilion, together with JusPeace, the public-interest foundation established by G-Dragon, and join a campaign for the World Heritage Fund.

The World Heritage Committee is UNESCO's top decision-making body on the inscription, conservation and protection of World Heritage sites. This year marks the first time the committee has convened in Korea since the country joined the World Heritage Convention 38 years ago. Government delegations and cultural heritage experts from around the world will attend to discuss the preservation and use of World Heritage sites.

At the Korean pavilion, Boochangjegwa plans to bake its signature products on-site, including the Daisy walnut pastries, and serve them to overseas delegations and visitors.

The Daisy walnut pastries are the flagship product of the Love & Peace project run jointly by JusPeace and Boochangjegwa. Since debuting at a G-Dragon fan meeting, the pastries have drawn long lines at every pop-up, with stock selling out early.

The two sides plan to roll out a series of Korean desserts following the collaboration, aiming to establish brand competitiveness in overseas markets through a model that combines desserts with public interest activities.

JusPeace is also launching the Heritage in Peace campaign for the World Heritage Fund during the session, a project aimed at spreading a culture of heritage protection shared by citizens and companies. Boochangjegwa is participating as an official partner of the campaign.

"We are honored to take part as an official partner of the first UNESCO World Heritage Committee session to be held in Korea. We expect it to be a meaningful project that introduces Korea's dessert culture and the competitiveness of Korean food to delegations from around the world, while also conveying the value of protecting World Heritage," a Boochangjegwa official said.