South Korean artificial intelligence startup ModigenceVision won the Korea-Germany Connect: AI Startup Pitching Challenge 2026 on Wednesday.

The winner will present its technology before about 1,000 business, government and academic leaders at the 19th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business (APK 2026), to be held Oct. 29-31 in Seoul.

The competition comes as South Korea and Germany seek closer cooperation in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and digital innovation, and Korean startups increasingly target European markets.

Founded in 2023, ModigenceVision develops 3D vision systems for robotics and industrial automation, combining 3D camera hardware, edge AI computing and vision software into a single platform.

The company says its technology has been applied in manufacturing, logistics, mobility and medical sectors.

"The award is an opportunity to expand collaboration with global partners, including in Germany," said Kim Dae-hee, CEO of ModigenceVision.

The competition featured five South Korean startups developing AI applications for enterprise software, robotics, advanced manufacturing, spatial intelligence and digital healthcare.

The winner was selected by a panel including representatives from the German Embassy in Seoul, the Korea International Trade Association, Infineon Technologies, AUMOVIO, Mercedes-Benz and The Korea Herald.

Marie Antonia von Schonburg, president and CEO of KGCCI, said the initiative is designed to strengthen business links between the two countries by giving Korean AI companies greater international exposure.

"We hope to strengthen ties between the Korean and German business communities," von Schonburg said.

The four other finalists — CUBIG, HYPER Network, Impactive AI and Tommoro Robotics — will receive access to KGCCI networking programs designed to connect Korean startups with German companies and investors.