Pay-to-play social gatherings offering food and alcohol through online community platforms may cross the line into unregistered business activity when they are held repeatedly for profit, local media reported Tuesday.

Groups advertised as “Wine Parties” or “Singles Parties” are easy to find on neighborhood platforms used for hobby clubs and secondhand trading.

Many charge participation fees while providing food and drinks. Authorities may treat such events as commercial operations if organizers repeatedly recruit members of the public, control the purchase and distribution of alcohol and retain money beyond the actual costs.

The National Tax Service has asked platform operators to remind users to comply with tax and liquor regulations. Naver, which operates Naver Cafe, said it would follow applicable tax rules.

Casual gatherings in which friends split a restaurant bill or jointly buy alcohol are generally not treated the same way.

Selling alcohol without the required authorization can carry up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won ($20,000).