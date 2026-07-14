Seventeen's Dino will launch his alter ego Picheolin with the release of a prerelease single ahead of the character’s first EP.

According to Pledis Entertainment, Picheolin will release “Lovesick” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

A music video teaser was released Monday, hinting at a city pop-inspired sound, with veteran singer Lee Moon-sae providing narration. The teaser also features Dino portraying Picheolin in cinematic scenes dancing alone beneath a streetlight and running through city streets.

The project will continue to unfold with the release of the EP’s track list on July 20, followed by teasers and the second prerelease track, “Crazy Crazy,” on July 22. Teasers for the main track will be unveiled on Aug. 1 and 2 ahead of the release of Picheolin’s first EP, “Gilboard,” on Aug. 3.

According to Pledis Entertainment, “Gilboard” will reinterpret street culture from the 1990s through Picheolin’s perspective, blending various musical genres that reflect the Korean spirit. The agency described Picheolin as a “producer on the streets” who samples people’s everyday stories and remixes them into music.

Following the album release, Dino is also set to hold “Dino x Picheolin Fan Concert” from Aug. 21 to 23.

Dino debuted as the youngest member of Seventeen with the EP “17 Carat” in May 2015. In addition to tracks released by Seventeen as a full group, he has participated in various music productions and is credited on his first solo mixtape, “Wait” in 2023, as well as his solo track “Trigger” from Seventeen’s 2025 album, “Happy Burstday.”