FIFA President Gianni Infantino said FIFA will discuss a proposal to expand the men's World Cup to 64 teams beginning with the 2030 tournament.

Speaking to Swiss broadcaster Blue Sport, Infantino was asked about the possibility of a 64-team World Cup. He said the issue would be discussed by FIFA's committees after the current tournament concludes.

"The World Cup should be for the entire world, not just Europe and South America," Infantino said. "Every nation should be able to dream of qualifying for the World Cup. We are seeing that the standard of teams around the world is very high and continues to improve. If smaller nations do not have the opportunity to qualify, they lose motivation to develop."

Infantino cited the performance of the African teams at the first 48-team World Cup, noting that nine of the 10 African entrants advanced to the knockout stage.

"That is a great success," he said. "At the previous tournament, there were only five African teams. It shows how important it is to provide opportunities for all teams to participate."

If the World Cup expanded to 64 teams, the tournament would include 128 matches, twice as many as under the previous 32-team format.

The proposal was first made in March 2025 by CONMEBOL, the governing body for soccer in South America, which called for expanding the field to 64 teams for the 2030 World Cup, the tournament's centennial edition.

The 2030 World Cup will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco. The opening three matches will be played in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to mark the 100th anniversary of the inaugural tournament.

The proposal has drawn opposition from the continental confederations in Europe, Asia and North and Central America.

Aleksander Ceferin, president of the European soccer body UEFA, said after the proposal was announced that it was "a bad idea."

Meanwhile, Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House World Cup Task Force, said the United States could consider bidding to host the 2038 World Cup and could accommodate a 64-team tournament if FIFA adopts the expanded format.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)