Global X Japan, Mirae Asset Global Investments' Japanese exchange-traded fund unit, has surpassed 1 trillion yen ($6.17 billion) in assets under management, marking a major milestone as it rapidly expands its presence in Japan's ETF market.

Mirae Asset said Monday that Global X Japan's AUM reached 1.14 trillion yen at the end of June. The company first crossed the 1 trillion-yen threshold in May and has continued to attract strong inflows.

Established in 2019, Global X Japan was Japan's first ETF-focused asset manager. It has built its business around thematic and income-generating ETFs, including products linked to artificial intelligence, semiconductors and covered-call strategies. Its AUM has increased 7.5-fold over the past three years, representing a compound annual growth rate of 89.7 percent.

Mirae Asset attributed the growth to a product lineup tailored to evolving investor demand and a diversified distribution strategy. Since launching its first ETF in 2020, Global X Japan has listed an average of 12 new ETFs a year and now manages 71 products.

Earlier this year, the company launched the Global X Nasdaq 100 Daily Covered Call ETF, the first overseas fund of funds to track a Korean-listed ETF as its underlying asset — the TIGER US Nasdaq 100 Target Daily Covered Call ETF. The product attracted about 14 billion won ($9.29 million) on its first day and exceeded $200 million in net assets within about two months.

The company also benefited from Japan's revamped New NISA tax-free investment program, introduced in 2024, which has boosted retail demand for ETFs. According to Mirae Asset, Japan's ETF market has attracted about $2.7 billion in net inflows so far this year, with Global X Japan accounting for roughly $1.5 billion.

Global X Japan also recorded its first annual profit since its establishment under Japan's fiscal-year accounting system. The company held a ceremony in Japan last month to celebrate surpassing 1 trillion yen in AUM and outline its expansion strategy.

"Reaching 1 trillion yen in assets under management is an important milestone. We hope Global X Japan will continue to grow into one of Japan's leading ETF asset managers," said Seiji Nakata, president of Daiwa Securities Group.

Kim Young-hwan, head of Global Management at Mirae Asset Global Investments, said the company would continue expanding its lineup by combining local market expertise with Mirae Asset's global ETF capabilities.