Mirae Asset Global Investments is marking the 20th anniversary of its exchange-traded fund business, which has become a major growth engine for the asset manager, the company said Thursday.

Its first ETF products, the Tiger Semiconductor ETF and the Tiger Banking ETF, were launched in June 2006, meaning 20 years have passed since the products were incorporated into Mirae Asset's business portfolio.

Over that period, the asset manager has broadened its lineup to include products tracking major US equity benchmarks as well as AI and semiconductor themes, the company said.

In Korea, the company has established one of the industry's largest lineups of semiconductor ETFs. Its flagship Tiger Semiconductor Top10 ETF, which invests primarily in the country's top chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, has assets under management of about 12 trillion won ($7.8 billion) as of Wednesday, making it the largest semiconductor-focused ETF in the domestic market.

Amid growing investor interest in AI-related investments, Mirae Asset has been working on expanding its semiconductor offerings.

The asset manager also boasts a strong lineup in US-targeting ETF products.

Its Tiger US Nasdaq 100 ETF, the first ETF in Korea tracking a major US stock index, has seen its share price rise from 10,000 won at listing to more than 200,000 won, proving a long-term track record. Its Tiger US S&P 500 ETF, the largest ETF targeting the index in Asia by assets, has attracted more than 3 trillion won in net purchases from retail investors this year.

Under the leadership of Mirae Asset Group Global Strategy Officer Park Hyeon-joo, the asset manager acquired ETF manager Global X, accelerating its overseas expansion. Its ETF assets under management across Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and the US total 428 trillion won, making it the world's 11th-largest ETF manager by assets.

"While the past 20 years have been a time for Mirae Asset to expand the potential of its ETF business, we plan to evolve into a global investment platform that provides access to innovative companies and assets around the world in the coming 20 years," said Lee Jun-yong, vice chair of Mirae Asset Global Investments.

"We are deeply grateful to the investors who have been with us throughout this journey. We will continue to regard investors' trust as our most valuable asset and strive to provide differentiated investment solutions."