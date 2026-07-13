A woman in her 40s was placed under emergency psychiatric hospitalization after repeatedly ramming police vehicles during an hour-long standoff in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Sunday. Her 8-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.

The woman’s husband called police around noon after she drove away with their daughter following an argument between the couple, authorities said. He reportedly told officers that he feared she might cause a traffic accident.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the woman ignored their orders. Even after patrol cars blocked her vehicle from the front and rear, she refused to get out.

She then repeatedly drove forward and backward into the police vehicles for about an hour. Officers eventually broke one of the car’s windows and took her into custody.

Police have not determined what prompted her actions.

After the incident, officers requested that she be placed under emergency psychiatric hospitalization, a measure used when a person suspected of having a mental illness poses an imminent risk of harming themselves or others and no less-restrictive option is available.

Under South Korea’s Mental Health Welfare Act, emergency psychiatric hospitalization requires the consent of both a police officer and a physician and can last for up to three days.

During that period, the head of a psychiatric institution evaluates and treats the patient. The psychiatric hospitalization can then be extended or converted to another type depending on the diagnosis.