Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun has set a new personal sales record with his second solo EP, “No Labels: Part 02.”

According to Hanteo Chart, the EP sold 661,924 copies on its release day, Friday, topping the daily physical album sales chart. The figure surpassed the first-week sales of his previous solo EP, “No Labels: Part 01,” which sold 601,105 copies during its first week of release.

The album also recorded the highest first-day sales among Korean solo artists this year, according to Big Hit Music.

The EP performed strongly overseas as well, topping the iTunes Top Albums chart in 11 regions, including Japan, Thailand and Saudi Arabia. It also reached No. 5 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart and No. 10 on the European iTunes Album Chart.

The main track for Yeonjun’s newest EP, “Ice Cream,” topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 10 regions, including the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Ahead of the album’s release, Yeonjun held a release party in Seoul on Thursday that was livestreamed globally. According to Big Hit Music, the event attracted 2.8 million viewers on TikTok, marking the platform’s highest livestream viewership for an artist this year.

“No Labels: Part 02” follows last year’s “No Labels: Part 01” and features six tracks. Yeonjun contributed to creating the choreography for lead track “Ice Cream” and wrote lyrics for two side tracks, “Baby Wassup?” and “Long Way Long Ride.”

In a Q&A released by Big Hit Music ahead of the release, Yeonjun said he hoped the album would “reflect his growth both musically and personally,” becoming an album in which he could take “one step forward.”