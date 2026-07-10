Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together discussed his third solo effort, “No Labels: Part 02,” via label Big Hit Music on Friday.

“I cannot forget how thrilled I was when I first heard the music,” he said. Every moment putting together the album was exciting, he said, despite the pressure from the success of the previous set, “No Labels: Part 01.”

As the album title suggests, it is in line with his first EP, revealing his true self, but he wanted “to contain a more diverse range of music and a more chill side.”

He was proud of himself for choosing “Ice Cream” as the main track.

“It best shows my color. A song that can manifest me both inside and outside,” he mused.

The performer is also happy to have participated in writing lyrics for two songs. Expressing himself was not easy at first since he is “used to hiding his feelings,” he said with a chuckle.