Museum displays light-based installations by renowned artists, transforming its campus into an immersive journey that reflects on its past while imagining its future

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Gwacheon has transformed its campus into a space where light unites nature, architecture and art.

Under its anniversary project, "Imaginations in Light," the museum presents three exhibitions spanning its galleries, bridges and outdoor sculpture park, using light as a medium to connect spaces, artworks and viewers.

One of the three exhibitions, "Lightscape," begins in the lobby, where "Marquee" by French contemporary artist Philippe Parreno greets visitors with flashing lights reminiscent of a theater entrance. The installation draws them through the gateway toward the museum's iconic sculpture "The More, The Better" by the late Korean video artist Nam June Paik.

Korean artist Kim Ayoung's "Delivery Dancer's Arc: Inverse" is presented on the third-floor bridge. The 10-meter-wide artwork comprises 40 LED screens, which are placed to blend in with the trees and sky, as nature becomes part of the art. The work is an extension of Kim's acclaimed "Delivery Dancer" series, in which two characters travel across a virtual city where velocity, time and reality intersect.

MMCA Gwacheon has transformed Circular Gallery 2, formerly a space for visitors' convenience, into an exhibition hall for the "Afterimage" section of the exhibition.

There, "Imaginings" by James Turrell, an American artist, explores light and human perception through a 2.5-hour light display. The surroundings block other sources of light, while the LED screen shapes sensory experience.

Ivan Navarro, a Chilean contemporary artist, experiments with light and mirrors to create an infinite space. Inspired by the author's sociopolitical experiences in Chile and America, Navarro's "Ecco" and "Untitled (Twin Towers)" evoke conflicting feelings of memory, absence, anxiety and hope.

Outside, the "Lingering Grounds" section contains sculptures by five young Korean artists — Kim Haneul, Bang Hyobeen, Im Jungjoo, Ha Jihoon and Hwang Hyungshin. Works from the new generation of artists stand alongside iconic sculptures in the museum's collection that have stood in the Sculpture Park for decades.

Visitors are encouraged to sit, lie down and touch the outdoor sculptures, reflecting the museum's goal of creating more personal interactions with art.

"For the museum's 40th anniversary, we wanted to place visitors' experience at the center of the exhibition," said MMCA curator Lee Soo-youn.

The anniversary program also includes workshops at the Children's Museum and other participatory programs, highlighting MMCA Gwacheon's identity as both a museum and a cultural landmark.

"(I) hope the project will serve as an opportunity to reflect on the significance of the time and space the Gwacheon museum has accumulated over the past 40 years while imagining new possibilities for its future," said MMCA Director Kim Sung-hee.

The "Imaginations in Light" exhibition runs through Nov. 29, with the exception of "Afterimage," which will remain on view through October 2027.