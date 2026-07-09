Protests alleging fraud in South Korea's June 3 local elections have continued for more than a month with no sign of ending, as demonstrators maintain a blockade of the Olympic Handball Stadium in Jamsil, central Seoul, one of the election's vote-counting centers.

When The Korea Herald visited the site on Wednesday, the crowd was noticeably smaller than in the early days of the protests. Even so, demonstrators maintained a steady presence from morning until evening, with participants rotating throughout the day.

Protesters told The Korea Herald that older supporters typically attend during daytime hours, while younger participants join after work or school, describing the rallies as an around-the-clock effort.

Chanting "Election fraud" and "Rerun the election," demonstrators waved South Korean flags. Many also carried American flags, which have become a common feature of South Korea's far-right protests, reflecting an affinity with US President Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again movement.

The blockade began shortly after the election, when voters angered by ballot shortages at several voting stations gathered outside the stadium. Initially protesting what they described as an infringement of their voting rights, many later alleged that the shortages were evidence of a broader election fraud scheme. They argue that ballots inside the facility could contain evidence to support their claims, despite election authorities' repeated denials of electoral fraud.

The demonstrations have continued even as multiple official investigations are underway.

Police and prosecutors are conducting a joint investigation into the ballot paper shortages, searching the National Election Commission's headquarters and several regional offices to determine whether any legal violations contributed to the mishandling of ballots. Separately, the National Assembly's special committee is examining the National Election Commission over its failed management of the June elections.

As the blockade has dragged on, the Olympic Handball Stadium and the surrounding Olympic Park have faced significant disruption. The stadium houses the offices of several national sports organizations and, when not hosting handball matches, serves as a venue for concerts and other events.

This week, SM Entertainment said that TVXQ member U-Know Yunho's upcoming Seoul concerts, originally scheduled to be held at the Olympic Handball Stadium, would be moved to Jamsil Indoor Stadium because access to the venue remains restricted by the ongoing protests.

Asked how long the protest would continue, one demonstrator said it would not end until their demands were met.

"As people have been chanting here, (we want) a rerun of the fraudulent election, the abolition of advance voting, and manual-only vote counting," the protester said. "Until that happens."