Actor Kim Young-dae is currently serving in the Army band of the Korean Army's 12th Infantry Division, his agency Outer Universe said Thursday.

The division is also where NCT member Doyoung is currently serving as an assistant instructor.

Army band recruits are selected through auditions and interviews. Applicants aged 18 to 28 must meet the military's physical requirements, but are not required to specialize in a musical instrument.

Kim passed the process in late June and is expected to complete his military service in October 2027.

Although his specific role in the band has not been disclosed, Kim has showcased his musical talents throughout his career. He sang the original soundtracks for "Shooting Stars," "To The Moon" and "Perfect Family," and has performed piano and guitar at fan meetings.

Kim rose to fame through dramas including "Dear X," "No Gain No Love," "The Penthouse: War in Life," "Extraordinary You" and more.