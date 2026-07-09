A Vietnamese woman and her baby were rescued from a fire in Daejeon after firefighters safely caught the child with a blanket after she was dropped from a window of the burning building, fire officials said Thursday.

The fire broke out at around 11:22 p.m. Wednesday at a multiunit residential building in Dong-gu, Daejeon, according to Daejeon Dongbu Fire Station.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene found the woman, in her 20s, calling for help from a window with her 1-year-old daughter.

They initially began setting up an air cushion to help them escape, but decided the situation was too urgent to wait. Following firefighters’ instructions, the woman dropped the child from the window, and firefighters caught her safely with a blanket.

The mother then jumped onto the air cushion and also landed safely.

The woman, her child and another resident were treated for smoke inhalation but did not suffer serious injuries. Fifteen other residents evacuated from the building.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 55 minutes and are investigating the cause.