Samsung, Google and Apple prepare to test how much consumers will pay for next generation of foldable smartphones

Foldable smartphones are moving to the center of the premium handset race in the second half, with Samsung Electronics, Google and Apple all preparing major launches that could reshape the market.

Samsung Electronics is set to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable lineup, including the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8, according to industry sources on Wednesday.

The event is also drawing attention over whether Samsung will introduce a wider foldable model, expanding beyond its existing book-style Fold and clamshell Flip lineup.

Speculation intensified after Samsung released a video showing a long, Galaxy Z Fold-like device being torn along a perforated line before unfolding into a wider shape.

The event tagline, "A New Shape Unfolds," has further fueled expectations that Samsung is preparing a new foldable form factor.

Ahead of the launch, Samsung Electronics co-CEO and Device eXperience division head Roh Tae-moon linked the next Galaxy Z series more closely to mobile AI in a Samsung Newsroom post.

"As AI helps us with more at once, a screen that flexes and folds expands what is possible," Roh said. "This is what makes foldables special: They fold into your hand or open a larger stage."

Samsung is expected to position the new Galaxy Z lineup not simply as a hardware upgrade but as an AI-powered productivity platform built around multitasking and large-screen experiences.

Google is also preparing a stronger foldable push. The US tech giant is scheduled to hold its Made by Google event on Aug. 12, where it is expected to unveil the Pixel 11 series, including the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Leaked renders suggest the Pixel 11 lineup will feature slimmer bezels and a thinner design. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is rumored to measure about 10.1 millimeters when folded and 4.8 millimeters when unfolded.

Apple remains the biggest potential disruptor. The company is widely expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its September launch event, although some reports suggest the standard iPhone 18 could be delayed until spring 2027.

Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to adopt a book-style design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, featuring a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display. If launched as expected, the device is likely to be compared directly with Samsung's rumored wider foldable model.

Pricing is also shaping up as a key battleground.

Samsung is expected to keep the Galaxy Z Fold8 priced around the $2,000 mark, while Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold is rumored to start at roughly $1,800. Apple's first foldable iPhone, meanwhile, is expected to debut at around $2,300 to $2,500, potentially making it the most expensive mainstream foldable smartphone.

Sources say the pricing differences reflect each company's strategy, with Samsung banking on years of foldable expertise, Google emphasizing AI capabilities and Apple seeking to command a premium for its first entry into the category.

Apple's arrival could mark a turning point for a market that has so far been led largely by Samsung and Chinese smartphone makers, helping push foldables further into the premium mainstream.

According to Counterpoint Research, global foldable smartphone panel shipments are projected to rise 24 percent on-year to 27.5 million units this year, while revenue is expected to jump 48 percent to about $4.4 billion.

Counterpoint estimates Samsung held a 40 percent share of the global foldable smartphone market last year, followed by Huawei with 30 percent and Motorola with 12 percent. This year, Samsung's share is forecast to decline to 31 percent, while Apple is projected to capture 28 percent and Huawei 23 percent.

"Until now, the foldable market has been led mainly by Samsung Electronics and Chinese manufacturers, but Apple's entry could accelerate mainstream adoption of the foldable form factor," an industry source said. "The battle for leadership in the premium handset market is only set to intensify."

"For Samsung, the challenge now is to prove that its years of foldable innovation and manufacturing experience can keep it ahead as Apple and Google step up their challenge," the source added.