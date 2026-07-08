Musinsa has set up a new subsidiary in Taiwan, extending the South Korean fashion platform's regional reach as it moves to capture demand for Korean fashion across Asia, the company said Wednesday.

The Taiwan unit, established Tuesday, positions Musinsa in what the company calls a promising market, backed by steady economic growth and growing local interest in Korean fashion.

Sales from Taiwan on Musinsa's global online store more than doubled annually on average between 2023 and 2025. Taiwanese shoppers also ranked among the three largest groups of foreign visitors to Musinsa's domestic stores in Korea last year.

"Setting up our Taiwan subsidiary is part of Musinsa's broader plan to build a stronger presence in the global fashion market," a company official said. "The company plans to leverage its data-driven platform and omnichannel retail capabilities to expand the global reach of Korean fashion.”

The platform plans to open 15 stores over the next five years in Taiwan, mostly under its private label, Standard. To prepare for its market entry, it has formed a dedicated Taiwan team to analyze foot traffic and consumer behavior in key commercial districts, the company said.

The Taiwan unit marks Musinsa's third overseas subsidiary, after Japan and China.

In China, Musinsa operates four Standard stores and one multi-brand shop, with its latest Standard location opening in Hangzhou in April, following an earlier rollout in Shanghai. The company is targeting more than 100 stores in China by 2030, with annual sales of 1 trillion won ($660 million).

Japan remains another key focus. Musinsa launched an online shop on Japanese fashion e-commerce platform Zozotown and has been building its offline presence there through a partnership with Korean fashion label Matin Kim.