Government dispatches officials nationwide as heavy rain continues

Heavy rain is forecast to continue across South Korea through Thursday night, with the southwestern part of the country expected to receive the heaviest rainfall, the state weather agency said Wednesday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration’s 11 a.m. forecast, rain is expected in most parts of the country through Thursday night. In the Seoul metropolitan area and inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, rain may continue from early Friday morning into the morning hours.

The KMA said the rain is being caused by a stationary front moving north and south across the country.

From Wednesday to Thursday, Daejeon, Sejong, South and North Chungcheong provinces, North Jeolla Province and northwestern South Jeolla Province are forecast to receive 80 to 150 millimeters of rain, with some areas likely to see more than 200 millimeters.

Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province are expected to receive 50 to 100 millimeters of rain through Friday, with some areas forecast to see more than 150 millimeters.

Inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province are also forecast to receive 50 to 100 millimeters through Friday, with more than 150 millimeters possible in central and southern inland areas.

Northern and central parts of North Gyeongsang Province are expected to receive 50 to 100 millimeters through Thursday, with some areas likely to see more than 150 millimeters.

Heavy downpours are also expected at times, particularly at night. Chungcheong provinces and North Jeolla Province could see rainfall of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour on Wednesday evening, while South Chungcheong Province may see more than 50 millimeters per hour early Thursday.

Interior Minister Yoon Ho-jung on Wednesday sent ministry officials to seven metropolitan and provincial governments across the country, ordering them to support local emergency response measures during the heavy rain.

The ministry said officials would monitor conditions and inspect areas vulnerable to rain damage, including slopes and mountainous areas. Authorities may also impose preemptive traffic controls on underpasses at risk of flooding.

Despite the rain, daytime highs are forecast to reach 26 to 33 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 26 to 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday.