Jay-Z's MarcyPen launches investment venture with Hanwha as Ne-Yo expands artist business into Asia

Global music industry heavyweights are increasingly viewing South Korea as a gateway to the Asian entertainment market, with rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z becoming the latest to establish a Korea-focused business.

Following Ne-Yo's announcement in March that his Pacific Music Group would open a Korean branch to expand across Asia, Jay-Z's investment firm MarcyPen has partnered with Hanwha Asset Management to launch an investment company specializing in Korean entertainment and cultural businesses.

The joint venture, named MarcyPen Asia, will be majority owned by MarcyPen. Hanwha Asset Management will participate as a financial investor with a minority stake.

Though each artist is entering Korea through different strategies, both view the country as a springboard into the wider Asian entertainment industry.

PMG Korea aims to expand collaborations with the Korean music industry while helping promising local artists build global careers. The company signed former Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young as its first artist in April.

Ne-Yo previously said he wanted to discover "the next pan-Asian superstar" after witnessing the rapid transformation of music markets across Asia through his tours in the region.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, is taking an investment-driven approach rather than directly managing artists.

MarcyPen, which evolved from Marcy Venture Partners, the investment firm Jay-Z co-founded in 2018, manages roughly $1.1 billion in assets and has invested in consumer brands including Merit Beauty and Rael.

The firm views Korea as one of Asia's most influential cultural markets, where the global popularity of K-pop acts such as BTS and Blackpink has combined with the international success of Korean films, dramas and consumer brands to create attractive investment opportunities.

"South Korea is Asia's cultural epicenter, leading global trends across beauty, content, food and entertainment," MarcyPen CEO Robbie Robinson said.

Ultimately, the company plans to invest in businesses capable of bridging Eastern and Western markets across sectors including media, sports, fashion, food and wellness.

MarcyPen Asia will operate as a growth equity investment firm focused on founder-led companies with strong cross-cultural appeal and the potential to expand globally, particularly into the US market.

Unlike venture capital, growth equity typically provides capital to established companies seeking to accelerate expansion rather than early-stage startups.