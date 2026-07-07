South Korean budget coffee chain Paik's Coffee unveiled a new global brand identity Tuesday, laying the groundwork for the opening of its first Japanese store next month.

Theborn Korea, the chain's operator led by celebrity chef Paik Jong-won, said it had adopted the English-language logo "Paik's Dabang" to replace its Korean-centric branding, aiming to make the name more recognizable abroad while preserving "dabang," a traditional Korean word for coffeehouse.

The rebranding comes as Paik's Coffee prepares to open its first shop in Tokyo, slated for August, with a second Japanese shop planned before the end of the year. The company said it is also evaluating an expansion into China, Taiwan and the United States as it builds its international footprint.

"We wanted a brand identity that international customers and partners could immediately identify," a company official said. "The rebranding is part of our broader effort to reach more customers outside Korea."

The new design was developed over the past year with an outside branding firm, drawing on feedback from employees and franchise operators, the official added.

The logo places a greater emphasis on the English brand name while retaining "Dabang" as a nod to Korea's coffee culture. It also features a "P" shaped like a coffee bean, softer typography and bright colors meant to improve recognition across international markets.

New signage will roll out gradually across the franchise network, with headquarters covering replacement costs to ease the burden on franchisees, the company said.

Founded in 2006, Paik's Coffee has grown into one of Korea's largest budget coffee chains, competing in a crowded domestic market that has pushed operators to look abroad for growth.

Some competitors are already well ahead. Mega MGC Coffee entered Mongolia in 2024 and has since grown to eight stores there, with five more planned in Cambodia this year. Compose Coffee, which entered Singapore in 2023 and opened its first Taiwan store in April, is now preparing to open in Manila.