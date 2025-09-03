11 sauces inspired by Korean dishes target W100b in global sales by 2030

TheBorn Korea, led by celebrity chef and franchise mogul Paik Jong-won, launched a new sauce brand on Wednesday as a core part of its overseas business that complements its consulting services for global foodservice clients.

Named TBK, the new sauce line is a strategic response to the soaring global demand for Korean cuisine, addressing the lack of sauce-making capabilities abroad. The company mainly targets partnerships with large foodservice and franchise operators.

“Sauce is the backbone of any franchise business,” CEO Paik said at a media event in Seoul on Wednesday.

“Yet most Korean food restaurants abroad lack chefs capable of sourcing the right ingredients and making authentic Korean sauces. This highlights a significant market opportunity.”

The TBK sauce line will launch with seven core varieties, including kimchi and fried chicken-inspired flavors, and is set to expand to 11 by year-end. Each product features a QR code linking to quick recipe videos for easy local adaptation.

Paik also said the company’s global strategy is built on a virtuous cycle, reinvesting domestic revenue into global expansion while channeling overseas earnings back into research and development at home.

“Through this approach, we seek to secure the financial means to create a more sustainable, mutually beneficial relationship with our franchise partners,” he said.

As for concrete growth targets, Paik pledged to build a stable foundation for long-term expansion, aiming to generate 100 billion won ($72 million) in overseas revenue by 2030.

Alongside the launch of the sauce brand, TheBorn Korea also introduced its new food consulting model.

“TBK is more than just a line of sauces, but a brand that offers recipes and full-service food consulting,” Paik said, describing it as a culinary solution that includes customized recipe development, cost and waste reduction strategies, food safety certification, and chef training.

This integrated approach would allow international partners to introduce Korean menu items with consistency and efficiency, he added.

The company has already begun piloting this model in Europe.

In July, TheBorn Korea introduced a lineup of bibimbap dishes at the food court of a hypermarket in Wendel, operated by German retail giant Globus, with support that included adapting recipes to local ingredients and ensuring flavor consistency.

A second location is currently under development in Eschborn, with further discussions underway to roll out Korean offerings to all Globus stores in Germany and other European markets.

Paik is set to lead a series of international product demonstrations, beginning in the United States and continuing through Europe, Taiwan and China, where he will pursue distribution deals, retail partnerships and restaurant consulting.

“My personal participation carries symbolic meaning, as it represents a fresh start and a humble approach, even as CEO,” he said. “On the practical side, being on-site helps streamline the decision-making process and build trust more quickly with overseas partners.”