Korean celebrity chef and food franchise entrepreneur Paik Jong-won’s TheBorn Korea is set to launch a new bibimbap brand at German retail giant Globus in early July, according to industry sources Wednesday.

The company is to debut Korean Paik’s Bibim at a food court inside a Globus store near the retailer’s headquarters in Wendel, Germany. The move marks TheBorn Korea’s shift from traditional overseas franchises to a business-to-business model, focusing on sauce exports and local consulting rather than operating its own outlets.

“Ingredients will be sourced locally, but our signature sauces will be shipped from Korea,” said a company official. “German chefs will handle the cooking, supported by standardized recipes and training to ensure consistent taste.”

If the pilot program proves successful, the company plans to expand across more than 100 Globus locations in Germany, the Czech Republic and Russia. The initiative also marks the first time Korean food will be featured in Globus’s food court system.

Paik’s push into Europe comes amid domestic controversy and falling stock prices, with TheBorn Korea’s shares down over 25 percent from the initial public offering. The company is betting on the global popularity of Korean culture to establish new revenue streams, including the development of eight export-focused sauces — six of which are already complete.

Industry experts say the strategy could reshape how Korean franchises approach international markets, reducing risk while enhancing scalability.

“This is a significant shift not only for TheBorn Korea, but for the Korean food industry as a whole,” said one industry source. “If successful, it could open the door for other brands to pursue similar low-risk, high-scale global strategies.”