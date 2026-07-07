A man died after being run over by a taxi in a narrow alley in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, after he reportedly lay down on the road early Saturday morning, according to local media reports Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 4:41 a.m. in a commercial area of the district.

Surveillance footage shared online and witness accounts showed the man stumbling, making minor contact with a passing car and then lying down in the middle of the alley while looking at his smartphone.

He was later run over by a taxi traveling through the alley. The taxi driver told police he had not seen the man lying on the road.

A witness said bystanders had urged the man to get up, but he refused and continued looking at his phone.

Police found that neither driver involved in the incident was under the influence of alcohol. They are investigating the case and have booked the taxi driver on suspicion of causing death under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents.